Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Cameron Jerome believes that though Cardiff City have not been as consistent as Birmingham City were last season in League One, they would probably take the position they find themselves in after 16 games.

The Bluebirds have not managed to break away from the remaining 23 teams in the division, despite retaining their place at the top of the pile, just ahead of Stevenage.

Cardiff have lost four of their 16 games in League One so far, with those defeats split equally between home and away games.

Though Bradford City star Matthew Pennington tipped them to be title contenders come the end of the season, Jerome does not see them being as consistent as Birmingham City were last time around.

Praising the job newly appointed manager Brian Barry-Murphy has been doing at the Welsh club, Jerome insisted that the inclusion of homegrown talents in the team has been good news for Cardiff.

He thinks the Bluebirds will be happy enough with where they find themselves.

“I really like the job that Barry-Murphy is doing there at Cardiff. I think with the blooding in of youngsters this year, it has been really good for them”, Jerome said on EFL All Access (37.49).

“It is nice to see that for the club to blood in some homegrown talents. They have done really well.

Game Huddersfield (H) Stevenage (A) Doncaster Rovers (H) Lincoln City (A) Exeter City (H) Stevenage (H) Cardiff City’s remaining December games

“They have not been as consistent as Birmingham were last year.

“But 16 games into the season and be sitting at the top of the table, I think they would have probably taken that considering where they have come from last year.”

Cardiff are now in the middle of a busy December and will hope that a run of good results could see them build up a cushion at the top of the League One table.

They are due to welcome Huddersfield Town in League One this weekend, while former Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has admitted he likes what he is seeing at the club.