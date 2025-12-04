Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Ex-Championship star Sam Parkin has predicted further trouble for Leicester City, as he has backed Derby County to beat the Foxes this weekend.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Leicester have not yet shown that they have the pedigree to instantly bounce straight back up.

Former QPR boss Marti Cifuentes’ appointment is yet to show results, as they sit 16th in the league table with six wins, and the same number of losses and draws in 18 games.

Leicester tried to make a comeback against Sheffield United at the weekend after conceding three goals in the first half, but Parkin pointed out that the 3-2 loss did not help the Foxes at all.

Before the Blades defeat, Southampton defeated Leicester 3-0 at St. Mary’s, and he has predicted bad news for Cifuentes’ side on Saturday at Pride Park.

The Rams were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough on Saturday, but Parkin has backed Eustace’s men to get the better of Leicester in the east Midlands derby.

“I suppose this is going to become a monumental game for them”, the former striker said on the Championship Predictions Show (5:14) about the Foxes.

Game Competition Derby County (A) Championship Bristol City (A) Championship Ipswich Town (H) Championship Leicester City’s next three games

“Obviously, [got] spanked for 45 minutes against Sheffield United, that second-half rally is not enough to appease fans when they are in the plight they currently are in.

“I know there is bigger rivalries for Derby, Nottingham Forest being the obvious one, but this is a big match in that part of the world.

“I think just now, even though they got beat at Middlesbrough, I will go for Derby by a goal to nil to heap more pressure on Leicester.”

Derby are on an impressive run of form as they have won six of their last eight games and will go into the weekend game with confidence at home.

Cifuentes was appointed at the beginning of the campaign to take the Foxes back to the Premier League, but so far, things have not gone according to plan.

They are currently on a two-game losing streak, and it remains to be seen if Cifuentes will be able to get Leicester back to winning ways, as three losses on the bounce could be troublesome for the Spaniard.