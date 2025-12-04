Warren Little/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman has hailed Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt for his performances at Hull City, admitting that he has enjoyed watching him play.

Once regarded as a top talent, the Whites were able to snap up Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic as a teenager five years ago.

The Liverpool-born attacking talent was tipped to become a future superstar at Elland Road, but he has not been able to reach those heights for the Yorkshire club.

He has shown glimpses of his talent for Leeds, but has not reached the predictions of becoming the next Wayne Rooney.

Gelhardt has 57 appearances for Leeds to his name and is currently on his third loan spell away from Elland Road, his second at the MKM Stadium.

The 23-year-old versatile forward has been a key player for the Tigers this season and he has been in electric form with nine goals and two assists in only 16 starts for Hull.

Tigers’ boss Sergej Jakirovic has hailed him multiple times already this term for his incredible number so far, and Hull are only a point below the playoff spots.

Game Competition Middlesbrough (H) Championship Wrexham (H) Championship Millwall (A) Championship Hull City’s next three games

Former striker Parkin is impressed with Gelhardt’s performances too, as he admitted that he is enjoying the English forward’s versatility and his displays in the Championship.

“Yes, well, up to nine [goals] now, isn’t he?”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show (1:34) about the Leeds on-loan forward.

“He is having a great season; I have enjoyed watching him.

“He is obviously not playing, always as a centre forward, plays off either side.”

His contract runs until the summer of 2027 at Elland Road and Leeds are currently fighting to stay up in the Premier League.

If Leeds are relegated back to the Championship then they could regard Gelhardt as a realistic option in attack given his ability to deliver goals at the level.