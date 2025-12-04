Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds United great Lucas Radebe believes that Jaka Bijol’s powerful header against Chelsea on Wednesday night will give other defenders confidence, sending out the message that they can take advantage from set-pieces.

The German manager himself has time and again spoken about the team’s focus on set-pieces, picking two of his summer signings, Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff, as specialists for that purpose.

Even Pascal Struijk has revealed the focus, insisting on how the new signings are influencing that part of the game with their maturity and height.

Proof of that was found under the lights inside Elland Road on Wednesday as one of the new boy, Bijol, opened the scoring with a powerful header in the sixth minute of the game.

The early start helped their cause and the home side eventually came away 3-1 winners against their mighty London opponents.

Talking up Bijol’s goal in the match, Radebe insisted that while the goal was as great as it was, it also gave a morale boost to other defenders to try and have attempts themselves.

The 56-year-old also believes that heading into their upcoming games, Leeds will know that they can have an advantage from set-pieces.

Fact Born – 1999 Slovenia debut – 2018 Slovenia caps – 69 Honours – Russian Super Cup Cost Leeds – €22m Jaka Bijol facts

“I think his momentum going to the ball, I think the way he headed that ball, you can see the ‘keeper nearly ended up in the net as well. That is how great it was”, Radebe said on LUTV (11.52).

“I think it gives confidence to even other defenders to say ‘we can do this’.

“At least they know that they can have an advantage in set-pieces, especially when they get to those positions.”

The goal will also help Bijol’s confidence, the 56-year-old feels, motivating him to do that more often.

“To be honest, to have that goal, I think it will just lift him up.

“I think we are going to see him doing even better, which is great for us”, the former defender added.

Bijol had to wait for his chance in the team, despite being a big money arrival, and was reassured by Farke that he was not just signed for the short term.

The win gave a brief reprieve to under-fire boss Farke, whose team managed to climb up from the relegation zone for the time being.