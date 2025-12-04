Jason Mowry/Getty Images

New Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy has declared that he knows what is expected of him and has laid out his ambitions as manager of the Celtic Park outfit.

Nancy arrives from MLS side Columbus Crew where he lifted the MLS Cup, the Leagues Cup and was named as the MLS Coach of the Year in 2024.

The Frenchman is the permanent replacement for Brendan Rodgers, who left the club when tensions between the board and the Northern Irishman saw him resign.

Celtic confirmed the appointment of Nancy just before Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Dundee.

Nancy outlined his ambitions and stated he knows what the fans are expecting of him.

He highlighted the grand history of Celtic, praising the atmosphere at Celtic Park and the values of the club.

The 48-year old promised the Celtic faithful an attacking and winning football team, which they can be proud of.

“Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, real atmosphere and heart and soul, real high standards and real demands, which I am ready for”, he told Celtic TV.

Game Result Falkirk (H) 4-0 Rangers (N) 3-1 Midtjylland (A) 3-1 Kilmarnock (H) 4-0 St Mirren (A) 0-1 Feyenoord (A) 1-3 Hibernian (A) 1-2 Dundee (H) 1-0 Martin O’Neill’s interim record

“I know the history, I know the values of Celtic and I know what is expected of me on this journey.

“I know what Celtic means to so many people and my No. 1 aim will be simple – to give our fans a strong, exciting, attacking, winning football team they can be so proud of.”

The Celtic stint will be Nancy’s first ever managerial role in Europe and similarities with popular former boss Ange Postecoglou and his possession based football were highlighted by Kenny Miller.

The Australian was also fairly unknown in European football when he arrived in Glasgow in 2021 and according to former top-flight star Marvin Bartley, Nancy could very well replicate Postecoglou’s success.

Nancy will take over from interim boss Martin O’Neill, who had a perfect domestic record, and led Celtic to second in the Scottish Premiership table, level on points with leaders Hearts.

An arduous schedule starting with a home game against title rivals Hearts on Sunday, awaits the new boss.