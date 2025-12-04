David Rogers/Getty Images

Newcastle United could be boosted by the return of Yoane Wissa against Burnley this weekend as he is pushing for a place on the bench, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Wissa signed from Brentford in September on a £55m deal, following a lengthy pursuit, but suffered a knee injury while on international duty just a week after arriving on Tyneside.

The injury has kept him sidelined and that has meant Newcastle have been forced to play the waiting game on his return.

Recently, after discussions between club and country, the striker was omitted from the DR Congo squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, allowing him to focus on building up his fitness with Newcastle.

Earlier this week, at St James’ Park, the Magpies faced a vulnerable Tottenham Hotspur side who had won just one of their previous seven games and an entertaining encounter finished 2-2.

Newcastle have now moved on the planning for the weekend clash with Burnley and Wissa is pushing to try to make the substitutes’ bench.

The 29-year-old has now featured in behind-closed-doors practice games at the club’s training ground following his recovery.

Game Bayer Leverkusen (A) Burnley (H) Sunderland (A) Fulham (H) Chelsea (H) Manchester United (A) Burnley (A) Newcastle United’s remaining December games

After Newcastle’s display against Spurs, his availability would provide a timely boost for manager Eddie Howe, increasing his attacking options against the Clarets.

The striker enjoyed a strong Premier League campaign with the Bees last season, contributing 19 goals and four assists from 35 matches.

Newcastle are currently 13th in the table, having collected seven points from their last five Premier League matches.

Fixtures come thick and fast in December, with the Magpies set to play no fewer than seven more matches across all competitions.

Following their weekend fixture against Burnley, they travel to Germany for a Champions League tie against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.

Fierce rivals Sunderland are then due to play host to the Magpies.

Howe will likely feel their chances of securing positive results could improve if he can rely on Wissa to rotate alongside attackers Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, as fatigue is expected to take its toll during the demanding schedule.

There has been criticism of Howe not rotating his side too much, leading to the opposition being well prepared for Newcastle.