Wolves manager Rob Edwards has called for consistency from his side, but believes there is not much to change from their performance.

On Wednesday night in the Premier League, Molineux witnessed another Wolves loss, with visiting Nottingham Forest inflicting the home side’s seventh consecutive defeat.

Wolves lost by the same scoreline as they did at Villa Park against Aston Villa on Sunday, 1-0.

Edwards is of the view that there is not much to change after watching their latest loss back, but asked his players if that was the way they wanted to lose.

Though the scoreline was the same, Edwards believes that the performance against Aston Villa was much better and is demanding consistency in Wolves’ performances.

Edwards said at a press conference: “After watching the game back, there is not loads to change.

“But ultimately, if we’re going to lose a game, how do we want to lose?

“Speaking to the players and getting feedback was good, we don’t want to lose in that manner again. It has to look different.

“The disappointment was that we saw a really good level on Sunday and three days later it is different. We need to find a consistent level.

“The moments that we did have, when we had momentum, we didn’t do enough.”

Edwards has lost all three of his matches as Wolves manager, after being advised not to jump ship from Middlesbrough.

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare recently expressed his hope that Edwards can stop the rot, and detailed the changes he has brought in.

One former Premier League star believes that the Wolves lack goals as a side, while another has pointed out the lack of quality on the bench, both of which point to big issues for Edwards.

Richard Keys believes Wolves are doomed for relegation this season, as even with the appointment of Edwards, an improvement in results has not been forthcoming.

Wolves welcome Manchester United next on Monday evening and they desperately need to begin picking up points to stave off relegation, with the gap between themselves and safety already stretched to 12 points.