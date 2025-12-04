Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Aidy White has hailed Gabriel Gudmundsson for his surgical performance against Chelsea on Wednesday, but has advised the Swede to be more defensively aware.

The versatile left-sided player was signed from Ligue 1 club Lille in the summer transfer window to be the first-choice left full-back option at Elland Road.

And so far, Daniel Farke has trusted him with that position, with Gudmundsson being one of the first names on the team sheet.

He was not started at Manchester City, but was back in the side to play Chelsea.

White is a fan of the Sweden international and he has dubbed the 26-year-old one of the better summer signings for Leeds.

On Wednesday, Gudmundsson played the left wing-back role for Farke’s side, as the German resorted to a 3-5-2 system, which saw Leeds give Manchester City a real scare at the weekend.

Former Leeds man White lauded the Swede for his performances in both halves, describing his crosses as ‘phenomenal’.

He stressed that the whole backline was impressive, but gave Gudmundsson a little criticism for the goal that Leeds conceded in their 3-1 win, specifically for not closing down Pedro Neto properly.

Game Date Liverpool 06/12 Crystal Palace 20/12 Manchester United 04/01 Leeds United’s next three home games

“Gudmundsson, in all areas of the pitch today, was fantastic”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (5:20).

“A couple of deliveries in the first half, phenomenal, [in the] second half, you could see him starting to fatigue a bit.

“The only thing he maybe could have done a little bit better was his body shape in the goal for Chelsea.

“When the ball came in, he was very square, needs to open up a bit, and he realised too late where Neto was.

“So, I will probably say Gudmundsson, but centre-halves as well, all three were great, [Pascal] Struijk especially.”

The 34-year-old also hailed Gudmundsson’s ability to carry the ball, pointing out that he looked comfortable when running with it.

“Gabi Gudmundsson today, travel with the ball at his feet, a lot and it is not an easy thing to do, and he looks comfortable when he does it”, he added.

Leeds now find themselves above the relegation zone and if West Ham United are not able to beat Manchester United tonight, they will stay 17th.

Gudmundsson, though, is not ready to panic regarding the survival race, as he stressed that there is a lot of time in the season.