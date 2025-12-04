Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has praised West Brom striker Aune Heggebo for his savvy playing style and claimed he will be a real asset for the Baggies if he adds consistent goals to his game.

Heggebo scored twice in West Brom’s 3-2 comeback win at home against Swansea City on Saturday, making it five goals in his last four games, and boosting under pressure boss Ryan Mason.

The Baggies bought Heggebo from Norway side Brann in the 2025 summer transfer window and former Norwegian top-flight star Jasper Mathisen predicted the striker would be a hit in the Championship.

The 24-year-old did not have an easy start to life in England, but impressed Parkin with his overall play earlier in the season.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s Championship fixtures, Parkin praised Heggebo for his consistent performances for the team and remarked that the Baggies striker deserved his recent goals.

Parkin again complimented the Norway international for his strong and savvy playing style and claimed that Heggebo will be a real asset for West Brom in the future, if he adds goals along with overall performances.

“If anyone was playing for the team and getting sevens, eights out of ten performances every week it was him”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions show (21:50).

Club Brann Nest Sotra Oygarden West Brom Clubs Aune Heggebo has played for

“So, now to be getting the goals, what is he four in two or four in three, he deserves that.

“He is a good player when I have seen him.

“He occupies defenders, he is strong, he is savvy.

“Nothing wrong with his all round game so if he starts getting goals as well, they [West Brom] have got a real asset there.”

Heggebo opened his West Brom account against Derby County in the EFL Cup fixture in early August, but had to wait another month to register in Championship, scoring in the defeat to Middlesbrough.

His recent goalscoring form earned him a maiden Norway call-up and his debut for the Norway team.

Heggebo’s latest brace against the Swans was in a much needed win for Baggies boss, Mason, with Adrian Clarke predicting an end to Mason’s time at the Hawthorns had he lost.

The forward will hope to continue the rich rein of form and help West Brom mount a push for the playoff spots.