Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas feels that the second-half performance last weekend against Manchester City and the win against Chelsea on Wednesday night will give the Whites confidence and a platform to build on.

After staging a comeback against Manchester City in the second half of the 3-2 loss against Manchester City on Saturday, the Whites delivered the goods against the Pensioners in front of a packed Elland Road, winning 3-1.

It temporarily lifted at least some pressure on under-fire boss Daniel Farke, who has been criticised by Richard Keys, who has termed the German’s record in the top flight ‘awful’.

Club great Jon Newsome has, though, given his backing to the boss, insisting that the Leeds players’ not doing the basics in games is not Farke’s fault.

The result against one of the bigwigs of the top-flight helped put a pause on the turmoil that has been going in and around the club.

Dallas believes that it will give the Yorkshire team huge confidence going forward.

“It is a huge result for them. I think you can tell by the reaction of the players and the fans what it means to everybody”, Dallas said on LUTV (2.28).

Club Years Coagh United 2007-2010 Crusaders 2010-2012 Brentford 2012-2015 Northampton Town (loan) 2013 Leeds United 2015-2024 Stuart Dallas’ career history

“We talked about confidence; this will give them huge confidence now going forward.

“I am delighted for everybody because I have been in the position myself when things aren’t going so well and you are in difficult moments. And you finally get a result.”

The performances in the space of four days have set the bar, Dallas insists, and have given Leeds a platform to build on.

“Now, this has to be, they have set the bar, they have set the platform with their second-half performance on Saturday and this performance tonight.

“They didn’t just win lucky tonight. They won comfortably. They were very, very good.”

The win helped the Whites get out of the drop zone for the time being but the reprieve could be short-lived as West Ham are set to face Manchester United tonight.