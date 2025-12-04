Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Cameron Jerome believes that Tom Cleverley was an underwhelming appointment for Plymouth Argyle and the 36-year-old has not got much time left at Home Park.

Cleverley’s team are on course to get relegated for the second season in a row as they currently find themselves deep inside the League One relegation zone.

They are 12 points off a playoff spot and their manager, a former Watford boss, has been facing the heat.

The club’s stars appeared to have taken to Cleverley, with club skipper Joe Edwards heaping praise on him and insisting that Cleverley could have managed at a higher level but luckily chose Plymouth.

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin also lauded Cleverley for having in his opinion what seemed like good ideas.

However, those ideas have not translated onto the pitch at Home Park this season, giving Jerome reasons to term the appointment an underwhelming one.

Jerome is also of the opinion that the 36-year-old is now in the end phase of his stint as Plymouth manager unless there is a rapid turnaround.

Club Years Watford 2024-2025 Plymouth Argyle 2025- Tom Cleverley’s managerial career

“Look, Plymouth should not be second bottom of the table at all. They should be pushing up towards the top six”, Jerome said on EFL All Access (39.26).

“It has been a bit of an underwhelming appointment in my opinion.

“But in saying that, I don’t think he has got much time left at all.

“I would say a couple of games and his time is slowly but surely is coming to an end there.”

Optimism was seen at the club in September following back-to-back wins over Stockport County and Luton Town.

Then Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson pointed towards the tactical changes that Cleverley had made as being behind the upturn.

Plymouth are due to welcome Bradford City to Home Park this weekend before they then travel to Wycombe Wanderers.