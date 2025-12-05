Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Craig Burley has predicted new Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy will have success with the Bhoys, but will not be backed enough to take them to the next level.

The Scottish giants announced Nancy as the new manager just before Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Dundee, which proved to be Martin O’Neill’s final game in charge.

Nancy previously managed MLS side Columbus Crew where he led them to the MLS Cup and was crowned the MLS Coach of the Year in 2024, but had a disappointing 2025.

The Frenchman took over from interim boss O’Neill, who provided stability at the helm with a perfect domestic record, after Brendan Rodgers departed Celtic Park in October.

O’Neill has been hailed for his impact and the way he improved players.

Burley, who made over 60 appearances for Celtic, does believe that Nancy will lift trophies with the Bhoys and succeed.

The former midfielder however, has set a limit to the backing Nancy will get by the Celtic board, claiming he will not be supported enough to take the club to the next level.

Rodgers struggled to get backing last summer despite having pushed Celtic on a level in the Champions League.

“Celtic have money but part of the ire of the Celtic support is the board won’t spend the money”, Burley said on ESPN FC (6:54).

Manager Reign Brendan Rodgers 2016-2019 Neil Lennon 2019-2021 Ange Postecoglou 2021-2023 Brendan Rodgers 2023-2025 Wilfried Nancy 2025- Recent Celtic managers

“They spend enough to win the Scottish title, but they won’t spend to take them to another level.

“But they are still in better shape than others.

“He [Nancy] should have success there.”

Some similarities have been between Nancy and popular former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou due to their possession based football and relative unfamiliarity with European football at the start of their Celtic careers.

Speaking for the first time since his appointment, Nancy stated that he knows what is expected from him as Celtic boss.

Nancy will get to experience the Celtic Park atmosphere for the first time when he manages the Bhoys in the crucial game against title rivals Hearts on Sunday.