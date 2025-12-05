Stu Forster/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Ray Houghton has warned the Reds to be on their guard for set pieces, a key Leeds United strength, and identified Dominic Calvert-Lewin as someone who could be effective on the end of them.

Leeds will welcome Liverpool on Saturday after picking up a morale-boosting win against Chelsea and lifting themselves out of the relegation zone in the process.

Liverpool dropped points again at home and needed a late own goal to draw themselves level with Sunderland.

Leeds have looked to be strong from set pieces this season, something Daniel Farke appreciates.

Houghton cautioned the Reds to be wary of the threat Leeds can pose from set piece situations, with Calvert-Lewin singled out as someone who can cause chaos in those scenarios.

Set plays have been a problem area for Liverpool this season, Houghton added, and is something they need to improve on.

Asked if Calvert-Lewin can be a handful for Liverpool, Houghton said on LFC TV (33:33): “And from set plays, that is one of the problems we have had this season.

“We have conceded too many goals from free-kicks and corners.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“We have to become much better at it.

“And he [Calvert-Lewin] is someone who attacks the ball really well inside the 18-yard box.

“We have to be on our guard against that.”

Houghton also admits that Leeds will want to make use of the Elland Road factor.

“It won’t be easy, we have all played at Elland Road, we know how difficult it will be, the fans will certainly be behind the side.

“They will be pushing them on to get the victory.”

The win over a Chelsea side who were pushing up the table has lifted the mood at Elland Road, with confidence in Farke slowly returning.

Leeds’ opener on the sixth minute came from a corner, as Jaka Bijol scored off a glancing header from the near post.

Former Leeds centre-back Lucas Radebe stated his belief that Bijol’s goal will give other defenders the confidence to try and contribute from similar scenarios.

The goal was Bijol’s first in the Premier League, after having had to bide his time to get into the team; now a switch to three centre-backs helps his cause.

Liverpool have the poorest record at set-pieces from an attacking sense in the Premier League, while also conceding nine times from set plays themselves.

Farke will undoubtedly look to maximise such situations against a side are are clearly struggling with dealing with them on Saturday.