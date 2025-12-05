Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes that Arne Slot’s side need to be careful when they face Leeds United on Saturday as he knows from his own experience that Elland Road ‘can rock’.

The Premier League champions have had a lacklustre season so far and have lurched from disappointment-to-disappointment in the league, with many now concluding a title defence is beyond them.

Liverpool head to Elland Road next, after managing only a draw against Sunderland in their midweek fixture at Anfield, to take on Leeds United.

Thompson played for Liverpool as a player and also had spells on the coaching staff, rising to be the assistant manager.

The ex-defender knows all about trips to Leeds – having admitted that Elland Road is his favourite away ground – and hailed the effect Elland Road can have on visiting teams, comparing it to the effect local rivals Everton’s old ground Goodison Park had.

Leeds will also gain confidence from Liverpool’s result against Sunderland and their own win over Chelsea, Thompson feels.

Thompson said on LFC TV (47:00): “It can rock, Elland Road.

“It can rock and make it difficult.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“It is one of the really old sort of football league grounds, when you go wow.

“It is a proper place, tough place to go, a bit like over the road at Goodison Park.

“They are going to make it very difficult, they will sit back.

“They will watch that game, what happened tonight, that will give them confidence.”

Thompson battled Leeds at Elland Road numerous times as a player for Liverpool in the seventies and eighties, when both sides were top teams of the land.

He also took Liverpool to Elland Road as caretaker manager, a role he served in after Gerard Houllier was taken ill and has previously spoken of the ground’s atmosphere.

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah too issued a warning about the Elland Road atmosphere only days ago ahead of his side’s visit.

Elland Road can be a formidable cauldron for visiting teams on best of days, but based on Liverpool’s and the Whites’ current form, the Leeds’ faithful could help win half the battle even before the two sides set foot on the pitch on Saturday.