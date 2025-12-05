Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Derby County boss John Eustace has vowed that there is a no excuses culture in the Rams squad as he prepares them for the upcoming Leicester City clash.

The Rams will play the Foxes in an east Midlands derby in the Championship on Saturday, having rested for a week after the 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough.

The defeat to Boro ended a busy three game week for Eustace’s side, in which they won against Swansea City and lost versus Watford.

Eustace will be disappointed with only three points from the last three matches as Derby led for the most part of both the defeats, but conceded five goals combined after the 75 minute mark.

To make matters worse for the Rams boss, Championship joint-top goalscorer Carlton Morris suffered an ankle injury against Watford which has ruled him out of action until February.

Morris’ inclusion has taken Derby’s injury absences to six, including Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh, who one former EFL star has dubbed a big miss.

The Derby manager however, remarked that his team have maintained a no excuses culture and will be ready to go into the busy upcoming period with full preparation.

Result Competition Derby County 1-3 Leicester City Friendly Leicester City 3-1 Derby County FA Cup Derby County 2-2 Leicester City FA Cup Last three Derby-Leicester meetings

Eustace promised that his squad will make sure of their competitive level in the month ahead regardless of the key injury absentees.

“We’ve got eight games between now and the early stages of January, so it is a big shift coming up but very much in line with what the Championship is”, Eustace told Rams TV ahead of the Leicester clash.

“The squad we’ve got available will be ready for the challenge and we’ve got a no-excuses culture here.

“We’ll be prepared no matter who we are up against as competitive as we can be.”

Leicester head into the Derby clash in poor form and with boss Marti Cifuentes under real pressure.

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin feels Derby will get the win and worsen the pressure now on Cifuentes.

Despite having battled against relegation last season, Derby are currently just three points off the last playoff spot, occupied by Bristol City.

A bright festive period could have the Rams looking upwards rather than down in the new year.