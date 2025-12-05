George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United summer signing Nick Woltemade has shrugged off the huge fee the Magpies paid for him and insists no one in the dressing room has said anything to him about it.

Bayern Munich were hoping to sign Woltemade in the summer transfer window, but felt Stuttgart were pricing him too high.

With Alexander Isak going to Liverpool for £125m, Newcastle were prepared to play ball and he became their record signing, arriving from Stuttgart for a fee worth up to £69m.

In that he eclipsed the £63m Newcastle spent in signing Isak, who the 23-year-old replaced in attack at St James’ Park.

Woltemade has hit the ground running at St James’ Park and has already notched up five goals in eleven Premier League appearances, catching the eye and becoming a key man for Germany in the process.

His performances have helped him earn praise not just from his team-mates but also from members of other clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank recently insisted that Woltemade offers something ‘different’, while Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw has lauded the forward for his ‘undisputed’ quality.

There has been much focus in Germany on the fee paid for Woltemade, which Michael Ballack indicated was an insane amount.

Woltemade though is clear that no one within the Newcastle dressing room has mentioned it and such sums are normal in football now.

Club Country Werder Bremen Germany Elversberg Germany Stuttgart Germany Newcastle United England Clubs Nick Woltemade has played for

“Talking about money is a pretty German thing”, Woltemade told Stern magazine.

“Nobody in England has mentioned my transfer fee to me yet.

“I haven’t had to listen to any comments about it in the dressing room either.

“People have obviously got used to these sums.”

Woltemade’s contributions up at the top end of the pitch have not been able to solve Newcastle’s issues, with the team currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

However, Eddie Howe’s men are still just four points off the top five and a sustained run of good form over the festive period could see the Magpies head into the new year in a much healthier place.

They are also on course to reach the next phase of the Champions League.