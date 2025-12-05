Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest out-on-loan winger Jota Silva is aiming to make a place for himself in Portugal’s star-studded squad, as he believes that he can make Roberto Martinez reconsider.

Forest have been showing their knack of signing a multitude of new players since their promotion to the Premier League three years ago.

Portuguese forward Jota was one of the attacking players to join Nottingham Forest last year; he signed a four-year deal at the City Ground, with a sell-on clause.

Ex-Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo mostly used him as an off-the-bench substitute, handing him only five Premier League starts in his debut season in England.

The Portuguese featured in 37 games last season for the Tricky Trees, contributing to seven goals directly in the process.

The 26-year-old winger made his debut for Portugal last year when he was at Vitoria Guimaraes, playing twice for his country.

Silva has not featured for Portugal since and it remains to be seen if his loan move to Besiktas can change that.

Game Result Kocaelispor (H) 3-1 Antalyaspor (A) 1-3 Karagumruk (A) 0-2 Jota Silva’s Besiktas goals so far

Only last weekend, Jota started his first game for the Black Eagles, scoring his third goal in Turkey for the Super Lig outfit.

Even though he had a difficult start in Turkey, which led to him being keen to start more games, he is now aiming big, with his high ambition for the national team.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, the Nottingham Forest on-loan attacker is aiming to be part of Portugal’s national team squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Jota believes that he can make the Portugal coach, Martinez, ‘reconsider’ his options, with his performances at the Black Eagles.

The Portuguese attacker is enjoying his time at Besiktas, though, as he has already insisted that he will remember his time in Turkey for the rest of his life.

It remains to be seen if Jota will be able to get himself a place in the star-studded Portugal squad for the 2026 World Cup.