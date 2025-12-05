Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Southampton right-back Elias Jelert is not someone Galatasaray see in their plans, despite Saints being not expected to keep him on a permanent basis, with his future up in the air.

The Dane grew up on his home soil with FC Copenhagen and made close to 100 senior appearances for the Danish Superliga outfit.

Last year, he was snapped up by Turkish giants Galatasaray on a five-year deal and he played 35 times for them in his first campaign in Turkey.

However, the Cimbom loaned him out to Championship club Southampton, who also have an option to buy the right-back for €8.5m at the end of the current campaign.

Things, though, have not gone according to plan for Jelert, as he did not start his first league game for the Saints until September and suffered an injury against Swansea.

The 22-year-old has been out injured since with a quad injury and it was speculated very early into the campaign that Southampton would not keep him.

Jelert was initially ruled out for six weeks when he got injured and has not been able to feature in the matchday squad yet.

Club Years FC Copenhagen 2021-2024 Galatasaray 2024- Southampton (loan) 2025- Jelert’s career history

Since then, Southampton have sacked Will Still and have Tonda Eckert in charge, but there looks to have been no change to the club’s view.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Southampton have decided that they will not be activating Jelert’s buy option.

Another issue for Jelert is that Galatasaray are not considering him to be part of their plans, making an early loan termination unlikely.

As things stand, it appears the Dane will need to look for a new club next summer.

Eckert has implemented a three-at-the-back system, and even when fit, Jelert could find it difficult to find a place for himself in the starting eleven.

With the January transfer window due to open in less than a month, it remains to be seen if there will be any changes to his situation.

Now it remains to be seen if the Galatasaray loanee will be able to see anything change soon at the Saints, or if he will have a spell to forget at St. Mary’s.