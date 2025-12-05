Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran’s reunion against the Villans will not happen, as UEFA have handed him further sanctions, and he will be banned from playing against his former side.

The Birmingham-based club signed the striker from MLS outfit Chicago Fire in early 2023, when he was only 19.

It took him time to show his real pedigree, as the ever-present Ollie Watkins has been their undisputed go-to striker for the last few seasons.

In the first half of last season, he kept impressing with goals from off the bench, and fellow Premier League club West Ham United were very keen on him, and his agents were desperate for a move to the London club.

Despite showing his ability to score, though, he could not overtake Watkins, and in January, he chose to make a switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a deal worth £64m.

However, after half a season playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, Duran got himself a loan to Super Lig club Fenerbahce, but has been unlucky with injury issues.

Last month, the Yellow Canaries faced Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in the Europa League and he was shown a direct red after he headbutted a Ferencvaros player.

Country Colombia United States England Saudi Arabia Turkey Countries that Jhon Duran has played in

According to UEFA’s rule book, Duran would have served a one-match ban, but his headbutt went to UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary board for violent conduct.

And now, it has been confirmed that UEFA have handed him a further one-game ban, which rules him out of playing against Brann this month and Aston Villa next month.

The Colombia hitman has been facing turbulent times since his Villa Park departure in January, as he is yet to settle at Fenerbahce.

Duran’s contract runs until 2030 at Al-Nassr and he is due to return to Saudi Arabia to play for the Faris Najd.

Fenerbahce will be hosting Unai Emery’s men at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium next month, and Duran can now only watch his former team from a distance, instead of facing his old team-mates again.

The Villans have bagged quality results in the Europa League so far and will aim for another three points when they face a Duran-less Fenerbahce in Turkey.