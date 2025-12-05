Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Julien Stephan has set the bar for the game against West Brom, insisting that the R’s have to show the quality they did against Hull City.

Both the Baggies and the Hoops have been travelling the same road in the Championship, having accumulated 25 points each in the 18 games played so far this season.

In the last five league games, both have won two, lost two and drawn one, and now prepare to try to get the better of the other on Saturday at Loftus Road.

Ahead of the match, the manager of the home team reflected on QPR’s last two wins against Hull City and Blackburn Rovers; one he feels in which they good collectively and the other where they showed their skills in managing a game.

Stephan insists that those wins, particularly the 3-2 win over Hull, are going to be the bar when they host Ryan Mason’s team inside Loftus Road.

The last meeting between the two sides at QPR’s ground saw West Brom run out 3-1 winners and the Baggies have not lost at Loftus Road since 2022.

“They showed that they were able to win in a different context – a very good collective performance against Hull and good ability to manage a game against Blackburn. It was very important to show that away”, Stephan told his club’s official site.

“But we learned as well that we have some difficulties in the third game to continue away.

“It was the case against Derby County as well before.

Result Competition West Brom 1-0 QPR Championship QPR 1-3 West Brom Championship QPR 2-2 West Brom Championship Last three QPR-West Brom meetings

“We need now to reach this next step if we want to go higher in the table.

“I know it’s very difficult, but we need to be ambitious and I want to be ambitious for the players.

“We need to learn from that, improve for the next time and now put our focus on West Brom.

“Our main focus now is on that and to play at Loftus Road with our fans in the stands.

“It is very important to show our quality like it was the case against Hull.”

West Brom boss Mason has been enduring a topsy-turvy ride in his first job in management and his side’s 3-2 win over Swansea City could have bought him some breathing space.

He made key substitutions against Swansea and one former EFL star believes it could be the making of him.

Defeat at QPR though would plunge Mason into more pressured waters and bring new doubt amongst the West Brom fans.