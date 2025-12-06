Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership this evening – match preview here.

The Gers had been showing signs of consistency and improvement under Rohl in the league, but last weekend were held at Ibrox by minnows Falkirk.

Rangers dropping points has led to a fresh focus on whether they can compete with Celtic and Hearts for the league title, or the top two, and the January transfer window is expected to be key.

Rohl though must get Rangers to January in a good place and the Gers will need to beat Kilmarnock tonight to avoid further criticism.

They play a side in poor form and Kilmarnock have not won a game since the start of October.

Killie did however hold Hearts to a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle last time out and given Rangers have looked vulnerable throughout the season, may fancy their chances of springing a surprise.

Rangers have lost two of their last four visits to Rugby Park and Rohl has made clear his men must handle the artificial pitch.

The Gers have Jack Butland in goal tonight, while in defence Rohl picks Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma as a back four.

Midfield could be key tonight and in the engine room Rangers go with Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron, while Mohamed Diomande is also selected.

Djeidi Gassama and Nedim Bajrami support Bojan Miovski.

There are a host of options on the bench for Rohl to turn to in order to shake up his Rangers lineup tonight and they include James Tavernier and Youssef Chermiti.

Rangers Lineup vs Kilmarnock

Butland, Aarons, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma, Raskin, Barron, Diomande, Gassama, Bajrami, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Nsiala, Tavernier, Cameron, Curtis, Moore, Danilo, Aasgaard, Chermiti