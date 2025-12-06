Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 6th December, 20:00 UK time

Kilmarnock are due to play host to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this evening as both sides aim to return to winning ways.

Killie did score a good result in midweek Scottish Premiership action as they visited league leaders Hearts and came away with a very creditable 1-1 draw. Even more impressively, they came from behind and battled until the end, levelling at the death.

The result though keeps Kilmarnock waiting for a win and they have not tasted success since the start of October, losing six of their last eight games and drawing the other two.

Rangers have been making things tough for themselves with the results they are manufacturing in games they are expected to perform better in. Two surprise draws came only recently against newly-promoted Falkirk and then against Dundee United.

Though they did not come away empty-handed from any of those games, one point is not enough as at this stage as far as Rangers’ chances of competing for the league title are concerned.

Currently placed fourth in the league table, the Gers are nine points adrift of leaders Hearts. An equal number of points separate them from bitter rivals Celtic as well and it is already 14 games into the season.

What Rangers do in the January transfer window is expected to be key, but Danny Rohl needs to get results throughout December in the here and now, something he acknowledged in the lead up to the Kilmarnock game.

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that he fully expects the owners to back the manager in January, though changing the backbone of the current squad will not be that easy.

What Rohl could do to encourage the owners to spend is to get Rangers well placed in the Scottish Premiership before the window opens.

The process should preferably start with the game against Kilmarnock and Rangers did beat Killie 3-1 in October; a repeat would be very much welcomed by Rohl.

Predicted Lineups

Kilmarnock Rangers Oluwayemi Butland Mayo Tavernier Williams Djiga Deas Fernandez Brown Aarons Thompson Raskin Lowery Barron Watson Gassama Anderson Danilo John-Jules Bajrami Kittie Chermiti Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Kilmarnock: DDLLL

Rangers: DDWWW

Key Men

Kilmarnock

In the 3-4-3 formation the wingers are going to be key for Stuart Kettlewell’s team. Bruce Anderson, who is expected to play on the right-hand side of the front three, has been their primary source of goals and against Rangers he can be trusted with the job yet again.

Even in the 19 minutes he was on the pitch against leaders Hearts in the last match, Anderson showed quality and helped rescue a point for his team. He can be the saviour once again, against Rohl’s under confident team.

Lewis Mayo at the heart of the three-man defence, can prove to be an aerial presence from the long balls that are delivered inside the box or the crosses from down the wings. He will also have some inside experience to share, having started his career at the Glasgow club’s academy.

Rangers

Rohl will yet again have to put a lot of faith in the players behind his main striker as they are the ones that have been rescuing the ship.

Nedim Bajrami did the job in the 98th minute of the match against Dundee United but this time it could be Djedi Gassama, on the other side of the wing, who has to take up the role. Gassama has been a saving grace in a team that is full of under-performers.

Even if he fails to add to the scoresheet, he can be a real influence behind the striker. His through balls can break down the Kilmarnock defence, allowing the visiting team to capitalise.

Skipper James Tavernier could also come in handy while breaking down the Kilmarnock resolve. In an attempt to stop the freefall, Kettlewell could resort to a defensive set-up and Tavernier’s experience down the wing could be useful in breaking them down when they employ a low block.

Given how important three points are for the Glasgow team, Tavernier’s qualities in attack could be more useful for Rangers than his defensive abilities.

Result Competition Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock 2-4 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 6-0 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

On paper, Rangers have far more strength than Kilmarnock. However, a game of the football is won by eleven men on the pitch and not on paper.

Given how shaky the Gers have been, Kettlewell will fancy his chances in front of the Kilmarnock fans. Rangers, on the other hand, will see the game as an opportunity to get things back on track after back-to-back draws.

They will go into the game expecting the home team to defend for their lives and it remains to be seen whether Rohl has tactical awareness to negotiate that.

The fatigue factor will also have to be taken into account as far as Rangers are concerned.

Though it is not going to be a walk in the park, Rangers should possess enough strength in their squad to beat an already struggling Kilmarnock team.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Kilmarnock 0-2 Rangers

Where To Watch?

Kilmarnock vs Rangers will be shown live in the UK on the Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event channels. There will also be live streaming of action on the NOW UK and Sky Go apps.