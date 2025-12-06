Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 6th December, 17:30 UK time

Leeds United welcome Liverpool to Elland Road in a Premier League clash which comes at a crucial point for both sides’ league campaigns.

The hosts got the Elland Road crowd bouncing with their 3-1 win over Premier League giants Chelsea on Wednesday night. It was the culmination of the performance they put on in the second half against Manchester City last weekend.

Daniel Farke went with a 3-5-2 formation which looks to have suited his players perfectly and the boss believes Jaka Bijol especially is the right fit for his role.

The new system is now set for another test against defending champions Liverpool, though the visitors arrive a pale shadow of the side the Leeds faithful will have expected to see when the fixture list was released.

Liverpool are struggling and even though results have seen an upturn with a win and a draw, performance levels are still cause for real concern, as is how the Reds defend set pieces, something which has already caused one legend to sound the alarm for the Leeds game.

There is also the Elland Road effect, with the atmosphere expected to be fierce, and that has left another Liverpool legend looking at it as a key factor in the game.

With Arne Slot under pressure still and questions increasingly being asked over how he can oversee such disastrous form from the reigning champions on the back of a record transfer spend, the Dutchman will know how key this clash is.

A key determining factor heading into the game could be fatigue. Both teams will be playing their third game in the space of a week, with the Reds having even taken part in the Champions League.

Leeds do have question marks over both Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the Whites will surely do everything to get the pair on the pitch given the threat they have posed in recent games.

If either misses out, Joel Piroe will be desperately hoping he can get his opportunity, with chances being limited for last season’s Championship top scorer.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Liverpool Perri Alisson Bogle Gomez Bijol Konate Struijk Van Dijk Rodon Kerkez Gudmundsson Gravenberch Ampadu Mac Allister Tanaka Szoboszlai Stach Salah Calvert-Lewin Gakpo Nmecha Isak Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: WLLLL

Liverpool: DWLLW

Key Men

Leeds United

Farke is expected to keep faith in his usual suspects to take the team over the line. Height has been a key focus for the team and against the Reds as well, they will look to hit from set-pieces.

For that role, the German boss has a specialist in Anton Stach, who returned to the lineup after an injury absence. His deliveries in to the box will have to be picture perfect for the strikers to score.

Yet another player who could make the difference is goalkeeper Lucas Perri. The 27-year-old has been between the sticks on each of the two occasions Leeds United have managed clean sheets. It is a fact that has been highlighted by the manager as well.

Standing at six feet five inches, he is a physical presence inside the box and can counter the threat that players such as Alexander Isak could pose going forward.

Liverpool

Slot is definitely under pressure to save his job and drawing at home to Sunderland last time out proved yet again that Liverpool are still struggling. He has overlooked Mohamed Salah of late, but the Egyptian king could get another chance at Elland Road and should be fresh.

The 33-year-old could have a point to prove against a side that are fighting to keep their heads afloat. Cutting down from the wing, he can find Perri’s near post to slot the ball home.

Ryan Gravenberch has also been a key man in the Liverpool midfield and one of the brighter looking players in a team that have definitely failed to hit the mark. The Reds will look for him to win the battle against the likes of Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool Premier League Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United Premier League Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Leeds will be boosted massively from beating Chelsea at Elland Road and will be fired up to take the scalp of Liverpool.

The Reds have not been playing as well as Chelsea have and that has to be another concern for the visitors, as well as Leeds looking to have found a system which really suits in the 3-5-2.

Liverpool need to avoid conceding an early goal as matters could quickly become difficult in front of a passionate Elland Road crowd.

That said, both teams have goals in them and the game could quickly become like a basketball match, with home advantage proving key.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 3-2 Liverpool

Where To Watch?

Leeds United vs Liverpool in the Premier League will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR with a 17:30 kick-off in the UK