Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has picked his Leeds United lineup to take on Liverpool at Elland Road in the Premier League this evening – match preview here.

Leeds have seen an improvement in their performances sparked by Farke’s decision to switch to a 3-5-2 formation, which the Whites boss feels his defenders are comfortable with.

A superb second half display at Manchester City was followed up by a 3-1 home win over Chelsea, sending Leeds into the Liverpool clash in good heart.

Liverpool have already been warned about the atmosphere they will encounter at Elland Road, with one Reds legend insisting the stadium ‘rocks’.

Leeds have relied on Joe Rodon over recent games, with Farke dubbing him a ‘warrior’ and praising him for hitting 100 consecutive league and playoff appearances in a white shirt.

Liverpool arrive at Elland Road on the back of a draw at home against Sunderland which continued a period of poor performances and lacklustre results.

There are now massive question marks over Liverpool boss Arne Slot, with suggestions he won the title last year with what was Jurgen Klopp’s team and has now taken the Reds backwards.

Leeds continue to be without Dan James and Sean Longstaff. Lukas Nmecha is out today.

Lucas Perri is in goal for Leeds this evening, while at the back Farke has a three of Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol and Joe Rodon.

As wing-backs, Leeds play with Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson, while Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Anton Stach are in midfield.

Noah Okafor supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.

Farke could need to look towards his substitutes to make a big impact, changing his Leeds United lineup and options off the bench include Joel Piroe and Ao Tanaka.

Leeds United Lineup vs Liverpool

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Justin, Bornauw, Tanaka, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Piroe