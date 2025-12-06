Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel believes that Danny Rohl is a good manager and has urged the club to give him at least two transfer windows to reshape the side to his liking.

Rohl was Rangers’ third choice to replace Russell Martin after talks with Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat led to them turning down the role.

Muscat rejected the job due to the club’s recruitment model.

The former Sheffield Wednesday manager has brought some stability to Ibrox, but the jury is still very much out on whether he was the right choice.

Rohl won his first four league games in charge and also helped the club register their first points of the Europa League campaign.

The players also came out publicly in support of the manager, with one of them, Mikey Moore, insisting that playing under Rohl has been a positive experience for him.

However, Rohl is currently facing an uphill task in recovering a season that has already been made tough by his predecessor.

It is possible that a run of poor results could see a number of Rangers fans conclude he is not the right man.

Club Reign Sheffield Wednesday 2023-2025 Rangers 2025- Danny Rohl’s managerial career

Dalziel, though, is of the opinion that Rohl needs at least a season and two transfer windows to really show what he can do as Rangers boss.

The former striker is clear however that what signings Rohl makes need to work.

“I don’t think he will get every minute [of his contract] that he needs. I hope that he gets time”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (52.55).

“But if you are a Rangers, Celtic manager, for instance, if you get the January transfer window, you bring in maybe two, three of your own players and you don’t see the improvement, then you are not going to get every minute.

“I do agree that you can’t keep sacking managers, but unfortunately, that is the industry we are in.

“The fans turn against you, we have seen a million times, then all of a sudden, the trigger is pulled.

“But I do believe that he should at least get to the end of the season, two transfer windows and then see if he can kick Rangers on.

“I do think he is good manager, he will do very well for Rangers, but he just needs a little bit of time right now.”

Rangers will also need to offload players that Rohl does not want to keep hold of, but that could be easier said than done if they are on long contracts.

The Gers did back Martin heavily last summer and he splashed over £12m to bring in two strikers.