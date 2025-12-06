Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sunderland are set to face competition from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach for the signature of highly rated Club Brugge defender Jorne Spileers.

The Black Cats are flying high at the moment in the Premier League, sitting seventh in the league table and one former striker recently suggested it would now take a ‘monumental collapse’ for them to be relegated.

Regis Le Bris brought in a host of players in the summer transfer window to create a competitive squad, focusing on youth; however, Sunderland had been keen to add another centre-back, missing out on summer long target Jhon Lucumi.

They are tipped to not go back in for Lucumi in next month’s transfer window.

The desire to sign another defender does not look to have faded though and Le Bris is looking in Belgium.

Club Brugge’s 20-year-old defender Spileers is now being widely linked with Sunderland and now is not the first time he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

In 2023, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s scouts were monitoring the highly rated Belgian centre-back, but they did not make a move and there is not yet any sign they will do so.

Spileers has featured 87 times for the Belgian outfit so far in his career and this season has made three appearances in the Champions League.

Level Capped Belgium U15s 2020 Belgium U17s 2021 Belgium U19s 2022 Belgium U21s 2023 Jorne Spileers at international level

Sunderland though look set to face competition if they do go for him as, according to the Italian radio station Radio Mercato, Borussia Monchengladbach have joined the race for Spileers.

The Bundesliga outfit have made a poor start to the season and their newly appointed boss, Eugen Polanski, is an admirer of the Sunderland target’s talents.

Gladbach could well put a tempting proposal to Spileers and sell the idea of continuing his development in the Bundesliga, which can be a stepping stone to bigger leagues.

The German side may want to start putting in early work on a potential swoop if they are set on winning the race for Spileers.

Sunderland have been alive to young talents and their bets on several youngsters over the summer transfer window have so far paid off.