Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has indicated that Whites defender Jaka Bijol is at home in the side’s new 3-5-2 system as he operated as part of a three-man defence last season at Udinese.

The Yorkshire giants currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, just above West Ham United, with only two points separating them from the relegation zone.

At the weekend, Leeds travelled to the Etihad to face Manchester City and were 2–0 down by half-time; a bold tactical switch by Farke in the second half to play 3-5-2 saw the Whites fight back with renewed intensity.

Manchester City ultimately had to rely on late brilliance from Phil Foden in stoppage time to secure a 3–2 victory.

On Wednesday night at Elland Road, with Chelsea as visitors, Farke maintained the defensive set-up that had kept Leeds competitive, fielding a back three of Bijol, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon.

The clash against their long-time rivals ended in a well-contested 3–1 victory for the Elland Road side, with Slovenian centre-back Bijol scoring his first goal for the club, helping the Whites climb out of the relegation zone.

His powerful header caught the eye of one former Leeds star, who believes it will inspire other defenders to contribute in the final third.

Player Pascal Struijk Jaka Bijol Ethan Ampadu Sebastiaan Bornauw Joe Rodon Leeds United’s centre-back options

Bijol cost Leeds a fee of €22m in the summer transfer window and Farke has had no concerns about fielding him in a crucial role in the back three system.

He highlighted Bijol’s familiarity with the central position from his season with Udinese and noted that Rodon, while slightly shifted a few yards to the side, occupied a role closely resembling his right-centre-back position.

Farke also confirmed that Struijk’s role on the left remained clearly defined, particularly given his proficiency with his left foot.

He said at a press conference (21:00): “Jaka has played the whole last season, more or less, in Italy in the back three and he was always playing in the central position.

“Joe, in the build-up, has played so many games when we played with two centre-backs, more or less in the right position, and is then more or less also in this spot in the build-up position.

“Right now, during the game, so obviously when we play with three, perhaps he’s a few yards more shifted to the side, but in a very similar spot and for that I wanted to use Joe’s experience, more or less, in this position also in our possession in the build-up, and obviously Jaka’s experience was also for him then.

“Right now, back in the starting lineup, I wanted then to let him play in a position where he used to playing and also played with lots of confidence in Italy last season.

“That was the thinking behind it of course.

“Pascal, then, with his left foot, it was also clear that he would play the left role.”

This formation adjustment by the German has reinvigorated the Whites, demonstrating that Leeds remain very much in the fight to avoid relegation following last season’s promotion.

If they can maintain such intensity and drive, Liverpool could face a tough test when they visit Elland Road on Saturday.