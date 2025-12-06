Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 6th December, 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur will host Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon as both sides look to regain momentum in the Premier League.

The two clubs are level on points, currently with 19 each, with Spurs aiming to end a run of inconsistent home form, while Brentford seek to end a three-game winless streak on the road.

The Lilywhites have struggled in recent weeks, winning just once in their last six league matches and remaining winless in five games across all competitions.

Their home form has been particularly concerning, with their last Premier League victory at N17 coming on the opening weekend of the season.

Midweek, a 2–2 draw at Newcastle United offered manager Thomas Frank some relief after a run of defeats, but Saturday marks a significant occasion: his first reunion with his former club.

Frank will want his summer signings to start to make a real impact soon and has declared his faith in Xavi Simons, while Randal Kolo Muani has started to catch the eye.

Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke remain unavailable for Spurs.

Brentford arrive under Keith Andrews, who succeeded Frank. Their form has been inconsistent, most recently a 2–0 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates, but the west London side have produced some impressive results this season, having recorded wins over Manchester United and Liverpool.

Their away record remains fragile, with just one win from six league trips, though Spurs’ struggles at home suggest an upset is well within the realms of possibility.

Historically, Tottenham have dominated the fixture, winning five of the nine meetings between the clubs across all competitions, with Brentford claiming just one victory and three matches ending in draws. The last two encounters at this venue both resulted in Spurs wins, adding another layer of pressure on the visitors.

Both sides face clear challenges heading into the clash. Frank’s team need to convert chances and assert themselves in possession, something they have shown glimpses of in the Champions League, but have struggled to replicate in the Premier League.

Andrews will hope his side can draw on the form of players like Igor Thiago, who is the league’s second-highest scorer with eleven goals this season.

Defensively, the Bees’ captain Nathan Collins will be charged with keeping Spurs frontman Kolo Muani in check, a player yet to find his Premier League rhythm despite his Champions League exploits.

Brennan Johnson, who scored in this fixture last season and will be looking to reignite his early-season form, could find himself up against Michael Kayode, whose pace and defensive awareness have consistently stifled opposing wingers this season.

A strong performance on the road in the London derby would provide a timely boost for Brentford, with Andrews eager to claim a result against a Tottenham side struggling for form, while Frank will be keen to prove himself against his former colleagues and guide his team to a much-needed home victory.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Brentford Vicario Kelleher Porro Kayode Romero Collins Van de Ven Van den Berg Spence Henry Palhinha Henderson Bentancur Jensen Bergvall Ouattara Johnson Damsgaard Kudus Schade Kolo Muani Thiago Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Tottenham: LDLLD

Brentford: LWLWL

Key Men

Tottenham Hotspur

Captain Cristian Romero, fresh from his dramatic brace on Tyneside that salvaged points for his side, will be pivotal at the back alongside Micky van de Ven in keeping the Brentford attack at bay. Their composure and defensive cohesion will be key if Tottenham are to hold firm and control possession from the back.

Mohammed Kudus has been the standout performer for the Lilywhites, contributing two goal involvements in the last two games. His ability to link play and influence the final third will be central to Spurs’ chances in the contest.

Brentford

Igor Thiago has been in electric form this season, already the second top scorer in the Premier League with eleven goals in 13 games. The striker will be the main man to watch going forward for the Bees, with his movement and finishing likely to keep Spurs on constant alert.

Michael Kayode, with his pace, defensive awareness, and long-throw prowess, will be a constant threat on the right flank, capable of both shutting down opposition wingers and setting up chances for Brentford to capitalise on.

Result Competition Brentford 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Brentford Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Brentford Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford carries added intrigue, with the two managers having worked together before. For Frank, however, it feels close to a must-win, given the recent results of the north London side.

Brentford’s trademark fast starts from last season have continued under Andrews, meaning Spurs must be alert from the outset to avoid conceding early. They will need to stay switched on in possession to cope with Brentford’s aggressive pressure off the ball.

The Bees enjoy winning back possession and quickly advancing it through long passes and fast breaks. Their threat from set pieces, especially long throws, remains a major weapon, having already produced three goals this season. Spurs’ defensive line, led by their captain, will need to stay sharp to avoid falling behind from such situations.

Spurs on home soil will want to control possession, but it will be crucial to convert their chances into goals against Caoimhin Kelleher to put the game to bed early. Coming off a strong second-half performance against Newcastle United, Spurs may feel they have enough on home soil to edge the contest.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brentford

Where To Watch?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford will not be broadcast live in the UK, but can be followed via each teams’ respective website.