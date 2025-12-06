George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup to play host to Nottingham Forest, who arrive at the Hill Dickinson Stadium bossed by former Toffees manager Sean Dyche.

Dyche was sacked by Everton and is likely to have a point to prove when his Nottingham Forest team take to the pitch – match preview here.

Everton do come into the Premier League clash boosted by an away win at Bournemouth in midweek.

However, it came via a slender one-goal margin and the worries of one Everton legend about where the goals are going to come from are still present.

Moyes needs to get his side firing more often, but given how Dyche drills his teams, chances could be at a premium this afternoon, meaning when they come they must be taken.

Nottingham Forest arrive on Merseyside in fine form, having won four of their last five matches.

That included a 1-0 win away at Wolves in midweek and now there is a real feel-good factor around the City Ground.

Last season, Nottingham Forest won at Everton, but were turned over by the Toffees at home.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal this afternoon, while in defence Moyes picks Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko to keep things tight at the back.

In midfield, the Everton manager trusts in James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to control the game, while Charly Alcaraz, Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry in the final third.

There are options off the bench for Moyes if needed at any point during the 90 minutes and they include Tyler Dibling and Beto.

Everton Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Aznou, Campbell