Fixture: Newcastle United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his starting lineup for Newcastle United’s home Premier League clash against Burnley this afternoon.

Despite promising European form, Newcastle have yet to become hugely consistent in the Premier League this season and dropped points in midweek when the were held at St James’ Park by Tottenham Hotspur.

Beating newly promoted Burnley will be something Newcastle are widely expected to do without too much fuss this afternoon.

And with just five league wins from 14 games so far, it is something Howe will know the importance of his men doing.

Burnley arriving sitting second from bottom in the Premier League and having lost ten of their 14 matches, a worse total than 18 of the 20 sides in the division.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Newcastle run out 4-1 winners at Turf Moor.

Burnley also head into the game on a run of five consecutive defeats and Newcastle can pile more pressure on the Clarets today.

Between the sticks for Newcastle today is Aaron Ramsdale, while in front of the goalkeeper, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn line up.

In midfield, Howe goes with Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey, while Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon support Nick Woltemade.

There are options for Howe on the bench if he needs to shake things up and they include big money summer signing Yoane Wissa, who is fit again and will be desperate to feature, and Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Burnley

Ramsdale, Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Burn, Willock, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ruddy, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Wissa, Barnes, J Murphy, A Murphy, Miley