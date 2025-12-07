Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his starting lineup to lock horns with Brighton in a Premier League clash on the south coast.

The Hammers have improved their performances of late, but an upturn in form from Leeds United, who have remarkably taken four points from meetings with Chelsea and Liverpool, have plunged them into the relegation zone.

Nuno’s men are three points off Nottingham Forest and Leeds United and badly need to close that gap and stop it growing in the coming weeks.

They have now gone three games without a win in the league and face a Brighton side who had won three of their previous four games until that progress was stopped by Aston Villa in midweek, as a 4-3 thriller ensued.

Nuno is able to welcome back Lucas Paqueta following his suspension and confirmed at his pre-match press conference he would be immediately back in the team, while Crysencio Summerville returned to training and starts too.

Brighton beat West Ham 3-2 at the Amex last season, but the Hammers do know what it is like to win at the Seagulls as they claimed a 3-1 victory in 2023.

The task looks a tough one however as Brighton were unbeaten at the Amex this season until the Aston Villa game.

West Ham have Alphonse Areola between the sticks today, while in defence, Nuno picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo and El Hadji Malick Diouf as a five.

The midfield battleground could be key this afternoon and in Guido Rodriguez and Mateus Fernandes, Nuno will hope he has the players to win it.

In the final third, West Ham go with Lucas Paqueta and Summerville, while Jarrod Bowen leads the line.

Options off the bench for the Portuguese tactician to change his West Ham lineup if needed include Callum Wilson and Tomas Soucek.

West Ham United Lineup vs Brighton

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Rodriguez, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen

Substitutes: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Wilson, Fullkrug, Magassa, Soucek, Potts, Irving, Mayers