Everton legend Andy Gray now believes that Thierno Barry will go on a goalscoring run after he hit the back of the net against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Sean Dyche returned to the Toffees in the Premier League with his Nottingham Forest side looking for a measure of revenge for his sacking in January.

Everton though were too good at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Nikola Milenkovic (own goal), Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doing the trick for the hosts.

Scoring was welcome relief for big money summer signing Barry, who has been criticised for his performances since he joined.

At the end of November, Richard Keys insisted Everton need a new striker and Barry is nowhere near good enough.

Gray though believes that now Barry has scored, he will go on a run and backed him to score next weekend when Everton face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Toffees legend said on beIN SPORTS 1 (6th November, 17:12): “I’m telling you, now the boy is on a run, he’s going to score next week as well.”

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Gray also highlighted just how well Dewsbury-Hall, another summer signing, has been playing and dubbed him an ‘incredible buy’.

“[Dewsbury-Hall] has been an incredible buy for Everton.”

With goalscoring having been an issue for Everton in recent seasons, David Moyes will be hoping that Barry can become prolific in the Premier League this term.

At present, Barry is keeping Beto on the bench and starting games.

Further goals for Barry would ease the pressure on Moyes to bring in another striker in the January transfer window.

Barry’s former club Villarreal will be keeping a close eye on how he does at Everton, as they still have a stake in his future after including a sell-on clause in the deal.