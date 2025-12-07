Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has shown fans ‘the truth’ through his comments after the Reds threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 at Leeds United, Richard Keys insists.

The Reds’ poor form and performances that are a shadow of last season continued at Elland Road as Arne Slot decided to leave Salah out for the third straight game.

Liverpool led by two goals at Elland Road, but were pegged back to 2-2 and though they again took the lead, conceded an all too familiar goal from another set piece, an area Slot has continued to look powerless to address.

Despite the thought a defensively vulnerable Liverpool needed a larger lead or to score again when Leeds pulled one back, Slot left Salah on the bench throughout the game.

While a host of Liverpool players have been flagged for poor form this season, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Milos Kerkez – all of whom started at Leeds – Salah appears to have become the focus for Slot to drop.

The Egyptian was angry post match and insisted that he has no relationship with Slot and has been thrown under the bus, with the Reds looking to blame him for their disastrous Premier League title defence.

Salah indicated his feeling is that someone wants him out of Liverpool, though it is unclear if he means the former AZ Alkmaar manager.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Many in the media have started to take aim at Salah for his comments, rather than focusing on Slot and a club record spend in the summer that have delivered a team going backwards at an alarming rate.

For Keys the media should be happy that Salah has given them the picture of what is going on behind the scenes at Anfield.

He believes the forward has done Liverpool fans a service by giving them the truth rather than them being taken for idiots.

Keys wrote on X: “I don’t know why the anger over what Mo Salah said.

“Press men are always looking for stories. This one fell in their laps. It’s far better than the banal pre/post match guff. Or dressing room and ref cam shots.

“Fans now know the truth instead of being treated like idiots.”

With Liverpool already having lost an astonishing six of their 15 Premier League games so far, their title defence has been termed ‘absolutely disgraceful’ by one former star.

The Reds are leaking goals at an alarming rate and while Manchester City and Arsenal boast a goal difference of plus 19, Slot’s side have a goal difference of zero.

Increasingly questions are being asked about whether Slot winning the title last term was essentially by keeping the wheels of the team Jurgen Klopp built turning.

Now with relations with Salah breaking down, there are sure to be further question marks over the Dutchman and specifically his man-management skills.