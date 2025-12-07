Kate McShane/Getty Images

Presenter Adrian Durham believes that questions need to be asked of Sunderland as their performance at Manchester City was so bad.

Regis Le Bris’ men have been the surprise package of the promoted teams in the Premier League this season, carving out some superb results.

They faced Liverpool in midweek and came away from Anfield with a 1-1 draw, having been leading until an 81st minute Florian Wirtz effort, credited as an own goal, grabbed the hosts a point.

Sunderland headed to Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League and though they did start the game as underdogs, it was a comfortable 3-0 victory for the Cityzens.

They led 2-0 by half time and added another in the second half, while Luke O’Nien was sent off in stoppage time for Sunderland.

Durham was left surprised by just how poor Sunderland’s performance on the day was and believes questions must be asked.

He also took aim at O’Nien for the way he got sent off.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

Durham said on talkSPORT (6th December, 17:21): “Sunderland were poor. They had Luke O’Nien sent off for a stupid, horrible foul, moments after coming on as a sub, so he is out for the derby with Newcastle next week.

“There should be questions asked.

“They were really bad, Sunderland.

“No shame in losing at City, but a bit of shame in losing the way they did.”

Despite the defeat, Sunderland still sit in seventh spot in the Premier League and are just a point from a top five Champions League place.

The Black Cats’ start to the season has led to one former Premier League striker now insisting it would need a huge collapse for them to be relegated.

Sunderland’s win against Bournemouth towards the end of November was termed ‘fantastic’ by Richard Keys, but it is the Black Cats’ only win in the last six games.