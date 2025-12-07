Richard Keys believes Liverpool target Antoine Semenyo will be making a move in the January transfer window due to the existence of a clause in his Bournemouth contract.

Semenyo has been a standout performer for Bournemouth and his displays have seen him widely linked with a move away from the south coast.

Liverpool have been linked with a potential swoop for the attacker, with Mohamed Salah’s future in doubt following his criticism of the club and Arne Slot.

Keys has been unwilling to criticise Salah for what he has said and feels he has let Liverpool fans know the truth of the situation.

If Salah does leave Anfield in the January transfer window then Liverpool would be likely to want a replacement and that could see them on the trail of Semenyo.

Keys believes that the Bournemouth man will be on the move in the January transfer window and revealed a clause in his Cherries contract means the south coast club will be minded to do business.

The veteran broadcaster said on beIN SPORTS 1 (6th November, 17:15): “I’ll make a prediction there. He will be the first man out in the January window.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“I think there’s a clause in his contract and if he doesn’t go then, then it starts to reduce in terms of the fee that they will want.”

Semenyo has struck six times in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, along with chipping in with three assists.

Two of his goals came in Bournemouth’s first game of the season, which was a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool and allowed the Reds to take an up close look at his talents.

Semenyo also scored in outings against Brighton, Leeds United and Fulham.

He has not though scored in the Premier League for the Cherries since the start of October.

Semenyo, who Bournemouth signed from Bristol City in January 2023, had a loan spell at Sunderland early in his career and credited the Black Cats coaches with improving his game.