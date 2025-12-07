Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Jason McAteer believes West Ham United will not be relegated this season due to having enough quality and a good boss at the helm.

The Hammers were in Premier League action on the south coast at Brighton on Sunday and looked set to bag all three points due to Jarrod Bowen’s 73rd minute goal.

Up popped Georginio Rutter in stoppage time though to claim a share of the spoils for the Seagulls and also do his former club Leeds United a favour in the relegation fight.

The result sees West Ham remain in the drop zone, two points behind Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

West Ham are at real risk of being relegated and their performances have split opinion, with one former Premier League star insisting come May they will not be in trouble and one commentator dubbing them the worst team he has seen in the top flight this term.

For McAteer, there is still enough quality within the West Ham ranks which, when combined with Nuno Espirito Santo’s managerial skills, will see them survive.

McAteer said on beIN SPORTS 1 (6th November, 16:05): “They are still strong enough to stay in the Premier League.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“I think, under Nuno as well, he is a very good manager, a very good man-manager.

“I think they will find a bit of form and find a way to stay up.”

West Ham would ideally like to head into the new year sitting above the relegation zone and to do that they have another four games left to play in December.

Three of those matches at at the London Stadium, with Aston Villa, Fulham and Brighton all set to visit, while Nuno must also take his men to the Etihad to face Manchester City.

Nuno raised some eyebrows amongst West Ham fans by not starting either Freddie Potts or Soungoutou Magassa at Brighton.

Callum Wilson also started the game on the bench, coming on in the 72nd minute and assisting Bowen’s goal.