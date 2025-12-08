Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin believes that Birmingham City‘s summer signing Marvin Ducksch has been a ‘bit of a passenger away from home’, with Blues struggling on the road.

Chris Davies’ side have been looking to mount a promotion push once again this season and their form at St Andrew’s has impressed, with six of the nine games at the ground delivering the full three points.

However, Birmingham’s form away from St Andrew’s is now a major concern and a 3-1 loss at Southampton at the weekend deepened worries further.

Blues skipper Christoph Klarer believes there were lessons to take from the loss at Saints, but matters need to improve.

Birmingham have won only two of ten away games, losing six, and striker Ducksch has scored just one in six appearances on the road.

Parkin marks it as a reason for worry, insisting that Ducksch has been nothing but a passenger away from home.

He also took time to advocate for a change of shape against QPR in Birmingham’s next outing to allow more freedom and space for the forward players, which he feels they are more than able to do.

“I suppose ahead of QPR in midweek, does he change the set-up at home in contrast to being away? Does he put an extra midfielder in there?” Parkin said on What The EFL (12.23).

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“We have heaped praise on Ducksch, but he has been bit of a passenger away from home.

“Demarai Gray has been the only one, who has got multiple goals, [Jay] Stansfield has been off it as well, so, they have the options, especially with the midfield player playing at right-back at the moment to maybe stiffen up that midfield and lose one of the forward players.

“Because something has to give, because at St Andrew’s, I think they have the third-best home record in the league.

“So, no major concern and I think if they can arrest that I am sure that will be around the playoff positions as Southampton would be.”

Birmingham do have three home games in December, with Charlton Athletic, Derby County and Southampton all due to visit St Andrew’s.

While Davies can rely on home comforts and will be targeting maximum points, working out a way to improve his side’s away form is now becoming crucial and may not be able to wait much longer.

Sheffield United away, later this month, already has the hallmarks of a big test for Blues.