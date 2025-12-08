Julian Finney/Getty Images

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has hailed Crystal Palace loanee Joe Whitworth for his performance on Saturday in the FA Cup, stressing how highly he thinks of the Eagles’ talent.

The goalkeeping talent spent some time within AFC Wimbledon’s academy before Palace picked him up for their academy.

Whitworth has two Premier League appearances under his belt, which came back in 2023, when the London club had a small crisis in their goalkeeping position.

He played against Brighton and Arsenal when he was only 19, and the following season, Crystal Palace loaned him out to League One club Exeter City.

Whitworth was Exeter’s first-choice custodian last term, as he played 51 times for them and he was dubbed ‘phenomenal’ by an ex-EFL star.

Following his successful loan spell at the Grecians, he returned to play under Caldwell and has been their go-to number 1.

At the weekend, Caldwell’s side defeated fellow League One club Wycombe Wanderers 4-0, with Whitworth securing his sixth clean sheet of the campaign in all competitions.

Player Owen Goodman (Huddersfield) David Ozoh (Derby) Tayo Adaramola (Leyton Orient) Joe Whitworth (Exeter) Matheus Franca (Vasco) Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Rizespor) Crystal Palace’s out-on-loan stars

“We had a moment in the second half, probably ten, 15 minutes before we made the change to formation, where we were on the back foot”, the Exeter boss told his club’s in-house media (4:37).

“We were defending crosses, we were defending set pieces, and that is when you need people to step up and put their bodies on the line.

“I thought we did that right throughout the team.”

Caldwell lauded the 21-year-old for his important saves, making it clear how highly he thinks of the former England Under-20 international.

“We did that when Joe was needed; he made some brilliant saves.

“But as I keep telling goalkeepers, that is their job to make saves.

“Joe knows how much I think of him, but when he is called upon, I know he is going to be there”, he added.

Grecians goalkeeper coach Kevin Miller has also hailed Whitworth for his hard work in the gym, hailing him for his professionalism.

If Whitworth keeps performing at a high levbel throughout the season at Exeter, it remains to be seen if he will be given a chance to compete for the starting spot at Selhurst Park next year.