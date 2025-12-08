Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Birmingham City captain Christoph Klarer believes that Blues took too many risks after scoring away at Southampton and wants his team to learn from it.

A Klarer-led Birmingham suffered a 3-1 defeat away at St. Mary’s, in a Saturday afternoon encounter in the Championship.

Southampton, playing their first game since Tonda Eckert’s permanent appointment as boss, enjoyed a great opening period as they built a 2-0 lead through Finn Azaz and Adam Armstrong.

Birmingham came back into the game early in the second half when in-form winger Demarai Gray halved the deficit with a stunning finish, continuing to get to grips with the Championship which he admitted is a big difference from football in Saudi Arabia.

Blues pushed on after the goal, leaving a gap for the hosts to counter as Armstrong scored his second within five minutes of Gray’s goal, to settle the game for Southampton.

Klarer, who recently signed a new deal at Birmingham, was disappointed with the timing of the concession of the third goal as they had just got back into the game.

He added that after a poor opening half, Blues showed their potential after scoring, but admits they ultimately paid the price for being adventurous too early and acknowledged it is something the newly promoted Birmingham team can learn from.

Game Date QPR 09/12 Sheffield United 20/12 Watford 01/01 Birmingham City’s next three away games

“I think everyone saw what was possible after we scored that goal, that Demi scored and we were back into the game”, he told Birmingham City’s in-house media (1:17).

“Then we take a few too many risk and go all in a little bit too early, concede a counter attack and they make it 3-1.

“That is definitely something to learn from.”

The Birmingham City captain, who has been an ever present this season starting all the league games, earned high praise from boss Chris Davies for his leadership qualities earlier in the campaign.

The loss at Southampton was the fourth successive winless away trip for Davies and his men, in contrast to their brilliant home form.

Birmingham will want to improve their record on the road as they face a quick turnaround and travel to Loftus Road to take on Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.