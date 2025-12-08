Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mohammed Kudus, who plays for Ghana, has admitted that he is ready and pumped up to face England in the World Cup next summer.

Kudus, who made his name at in the Netherlands at Ajax, spent two seasons at West Ham United before joining Spurs last summer.

The north Londoners paid a hefty £55m for the Ghana international, with Kudus penning a six-year deal and he has been a key figure in Thomas Frank’s team.

Kudus has two goals and six assists in 14 Premier League starts for Spurs to his name and he will be available during the Africa Cup of Nations later this month as Ghana failed to qualify for the competition.

However, the Spurs star will be playing at the World Cup next year in America; Ghana are in Group L of the competition, alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

The Ghana superstar believes that qualifying for the World Cup is a massive statement for the Black Stars, who had been left disappointed at missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kudus’ nation will face the Three Lions on 23rd June at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a group stage clash.

Country England Ghana Panama Croatia World Cup Group L

The 25-year-old is well aware of Thomas Tuchel’s England side and feels a lot of his Ghana team-mates are too as they face the English players on a regular basis.

Kudus insists Ghana will be very much up for the challenge when they take on England.

“I think to qualify for the World Cup alone is a big statement from us and shows what we can do”, Kudus told a press conference (4:50) when he was asked about facing the Three Lions in the World Cup.

“Definitely we will prepare towards that and it is good to have England in the group.

“[Facing England will be] interesting, I’m looking forward to it.

“We are playing against most of the players in the country here, so we are pretty much aware of the side we are facing and the quality they have, but we will definitely be up for it and ready.

Kudus is currently in his third season in the Premier League and he knows how strong the England national team are.

He will be giving his Ghana team-mates the crucial pointers next year in order to have an edge over them in the grand footballing stage.

An Otto Addo-led Ghana will need to be at their very best nonetheless next year, as England are expected to be one of the favourites to win the World Cup with a squad with incredible quality and depth.