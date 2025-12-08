Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that promotion looks unlikely for Stoke City with performances like those against Sheffield United, which he feels was a reality check.

The Potters suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Chris Wilder’s team, who had been in the Championship relegation zone even at the start of November, at Bramall Lane at the weekend.

Stoke conceding four times without even scoring once was a bitter blow and continues a poor run of form for Mark Robins’ men which has pushed them down the table.

The loss has left Stoke clinging on to the final playoff spot in sixth and if the rot is not stopped soon then they will plunge further.

Terming the loss against the Blades as a reality check, Parkin said on What The EFL (17.02): “I think it is a reality check, isn’t it, for Stoke?”

Echoing a sentiment shared by former Championship star Ben Tozer, who hailed Robins for being a level-headed manager, Parkin added that the Potters under their new boss, have definitely been better this year.

Parkin believes that Stoke’s fans should be pushing to make sure the team can finish in the top half of the table.

The former striker added that, putting in performances such as that at Sheffield United, promotion looks something of a pipe dream.

Game Date Swansea City 13/12 Preston North End 26/12 Sheffield United 29/12 Stoke City’s next three home games

“Yes, clearly they are better this year than they have been in recent years.

“And I absolutely think that supporters should demand and expect a top-half finish.

“But promotion feels a bit unlikely when you see performances like these.”

The work the Stoke sporting director, Jonathan Walters, did over the summer to bring in new players was lauded earlier in the season by Leyton Orient star Omar Beckles.

Robins’ side, on a run of four defeats in five outings, now face the tough task of heading to take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road.