Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin believes that Coventry City will be able to wipe away their 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town and return to winning ways.

The Sky Blues have been in brilliant form under Frank Lampard, who has transformed them into a potent attacking outfit.

Coventry have been blowing their opponents out of the water all season so far, as they have scored 50 goals in only 19 matches.

However, at the weekend, Ipswich defeated Coventry on Saturday at Portman Road in a convincing 3-0 win, handing the visitors their second league defeat.

The defeat against the Portman Road outfit, though, has not put them in danger as they sit first in the table with 43 points, seven points above second-placed Middlesbrough.

Ex-Championship striker Parkin believes that the Ipswich defeat is not going to put a dent in Coventry’s run for automatic promotion.

He is of the view that the Sky Blues are currently in a very good place and he expects them to quickly forget the loss against Ipswich.

Game Competition Preston NE (A) Championship Bristol City (H) Championship Southampton (A) Championship Coventry City’s next three games

The 44-year-old has predicted Coventry will defeat Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End 2-0, as he fully expects the Lilywhites to lose.

“Yes, I will go for Coventry here [against Preston North End]”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Prediction Show (4:38).

“Just purely on their power and the reality of the state they are in, [they are in a] good state and how difficult Ipswich can be and will be to play against probably for the rest of the season.

“So you can wipe that one clean and I think Frank Lampard said as much at the weekend.

“They are in a great place.

“And, I will go for them to win and win relatively well, 2-0.”

Coventry’s hierarchy, though, may well need to back Lampard in the winter window, as one former EFL winger has already warned the club have a squad with little depth.

Preston are enjoying a positive campaign and sit in fifth spot in the Championship table, meaning Paul Heckingbottom’s men are likely to put up stiff resistance.