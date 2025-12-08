Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Preston North End star Alfie Devine has admitted that Everton loanee Harrison Armstrong being as good as he is at such a young age scares him.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Everton academy system and he has already made eight appearances for the senior team, with three assists to his name.

Armstrong is highly rated by the Merseyside outfit and he spent last season with Derby County, where his performances for John Eustace’s side turned some heads; the Rams tried to bring him back to Pride Park in the summer.

He joined Preston North End on loan instead and he quickly managed to establish himself as a key player in Paul Heckingbottom’s side, earning praise from his team-mates for his performances.

On Saturday, the Everton star scored his first goal for Preston in their 1-1 draw against Wrexham, coming off the bench and Devine stressed that Armstrong deserved the goal for the effort he put in.

The Preston star added that everyone knows what the Toffees talent is capable of and added that Armstrong’s brilliance at such a young age scares him.

“Yes, definitely, it might have been an own goal, but I think he deserved it [for] the impact he had when he came on”, Devine told Preston North End’s in-house media (2:50).

Player On loan from Harrison Armstrong Everton Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Alfie Devine Tottenham Hotspur Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth Preston’s loan stars this season

“At 18 years of age it is quite scary!

“We all know how good of a player he is and the impact he can have and today he has shown it, so I am very happy for him.”

Armstrong has featured 12 times for the Lilywhites so far in the league this season and has a goal and an assist under his belt.

The Everton star’s performances have caught the attention of first-team manager David Moyes, who feels the experience Armstrong is getting at Deepdale is crucial for his future.

However, the Everton boss also revealed that they could well consider bringing Armstrong back to Merseyside in January.