Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfield talent Alfie Devine has admitted that he is loving his loan spell with Preston North End and revealed that the Lilywhites fans have taken to him.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Deepdale outfit from Tottenham on a season-long loan to play regularly and Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom remarked early in the campaign that the Spurs star’s versatility makes him a key player for them.

Devine has featured 18 times in the Championship so far with three goals and one assist to show for it and he has done very well for Preston according to Deepdale team-mate Ali McCann.

The Spurs star made his fourth start in a row when he took the field against Wrexham at the weekend and featured for 90 minutes in Preston’s 1-1 draw.

Saturday’s game also marked the fourth game in a row where he featured for the entire 90 minutes, which Devine pointed out is exactly what he wants from his loan spell with Preston.

The Tottenham academy product admitted that the loan spell so far has been what he expected and stressed that he is loving his time at Deepdale, while appreciating the fans for taking a liking to him.

When asked about his loan, Devine told Preston North End’s in-house media (3:50): “I am loving it.

“I have said it quite a lot now that this loan so far has been everything that I had hoped it would be.

“I think for me on a personal note, it is more about playing the minutes in the games and getting my legs going and obviously playing four 90 minutes in a row helps that.

“For me personally, that is what I want to do.

“I want to play as much as I can, stay in the game for as long as I can and obviously help the team as much as I possibly can. So far I am loving it.

“The fans have taken to me, players, staff, so I am pretty sure every single other boy that’s come in this summer can say the exact same thing as well.”

It is not the first time Tottenham sent have Devine out on loan to a Championship club, as he featured for Plymouth Argyle during the 2023/24 season while helping them escape relegation.

Devine is highly rated at Tottenham and last season spent on loan with Westerlo, where he made 30 appearances in Belgium while turning some heads.