Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admitted that he can feel the buzz at the club after a week of positive results against Premier League big boys.

Boss Daniel Farke was under considerable pressure going into the game against Manchester City at the Etihad and must have feared the worst when the hosts went 2-0 up in the first half.

A strategic change from Farke at half-time, bringing on Calvert-Lewin and switching to a back three with two strikers up top, shifted momentum in favour of the visitors and brought Leeds level before eventually losing through Phil Foden’s sublime injury time winner.

The result in Manchester did not go Leeds’ way but the performance in the second half brought a new life to the Whites’ chances of survival in the Premier League.

Former Leeds forward Michael Bridges remarked that the system change in the second half against Pep Guardiola’s side would prove significant in the upcoming games.

With the loss against Manchester City, Leeds extended their losing streak to four games and were scheduled to play two home games against Chelsea and Liverpool in the next four days.

Farke started the game against Chelsea with the same 3-5-2 formation he used in the second half at the Etihad and Leeds won 3-1 against the Blues, earning a much needed three points.

Game Competition Brentford (A) Premier League Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Sunderland (A) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

The positive result midweek gave Leeds momentum to face an out of sorts Liverpool and they continued their impressive performance as Farke’s men battled out a 3-3 draw.

Calvert-Lewin, who has scored in each of the last three games, admitted that he can feel a buzz after the positive week in which they earned four points from three tough games.

He acknowledged that the Whites should be pleased with their recent results, but must not get carried away.

“I can feel the buzz, but it is important not to get carried away”, Calvert-Lewin told LUTV.

“It has been a big week and we knew at the start it was going to be a tough test.

“We have come away with four points out of the three games”

“I think we have to be pleased with that, considering the opponents, and just use it.

“Use it. Everything is something to learn from. Everything is a lesson.”

The draw against Liverpool displayed Leeds’ fighting spirit as they came back twice to equalise, first after being 2-0 down and then again in second half injury time through Ao Tanaka’s well-timed strike.

Farke has been positive about Leeds’ chances of surviving and four points from three difficult games will have boosted that belief.

Leeds are two points off the bottom three and will aim to increase the gap when they take on Brentford on Sunday.