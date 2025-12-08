Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Alfred Schreuder, who Leeds United came close to appointing manager in 2023, will earn a big pay packet at Saudi Arabian side Al-Diriyah.

The Saudi club, in the second tier of Saudi football following promotion from the third tier, have just shown the door to former Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi.

He leaves Al-Diriyah sitting in fourth spot in the league standings and the club are determined to quickly appoint a replacement.

They have turned to former Ajax boss Schreuder, who was close to the Leeds job two years ago, and he has taken charge.

Leeds agreed personal terms with the Dutchman and flew him into England to look around the facilities, but then backtracked when fan unhappiness over the appointment became apparent.

Former Premier League club chairman Simon Jordan was clear that in his view Schreuder was not the right appointment, but the move got so far down the line that when it did not happen, the Dutchman was left baffled.

Victor Orta, who was Leeds sporting director at the time, wanted to apologise to Schreuder personally for what happened.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Dutchman has since had spells at United Arab Emirates clubs Al-Ain and Al-Nasr, as he rebuilds his managerial career in the Middle East.

Now Schreuder has sealed a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Diriyah confirming him as their new boss.

They handed the manager a contract running through to the end of this season and are paying him a whopping $2.5m, according to journalist Ahmed Ragab.

Schreuder will want to guide Al-Diriyah up to the Saudi Pro League by the end of the campaign and then agree a longer term deal.

Leeds eventually appointed Javi Gracia, but the Spaniard struggled badly and was shown the door by the Whites after just 12 games in charge.

Schreuder is likely to feel he could have done better if the Whites had gone through with appointing him.