Richard Keys believes that nobody at West Ham United should be celebrating anything at the moment and it was a good decision to cancel the club’s Christmas party.

It was revealed on Monday that the West Ham staff have cancelled their Christmas party as they bid to keep the focus on the pitch amid a busy run of festive fixtures in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side currently find themselves inside the relegation zone, two points off safety following a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leeds United‘s improvement in recent games under Daniel Farke and the Sean Dyche bounce at Nottingham Forest have left West Ham in a tough spot.

Keys feels that given the circumstances, cancelling the Christmas party was the right call.

Taking a dig at the players, as well as others, Keys insisted that the cancellation of the party should be applicable for the players as well.

“The staff at West Ham have made a good decision. They’ve cancelled the Christmas party”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I hope the word ‘staff’ includes the players.

“Nobody at West Ham should be celebrating anything at present.”

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Keys has been vocal in his criticism of the West Ham hierarchy for losing the services of David Moyes as manager.

Now with Nuno in charge, West Ham will hope they can soon start to climb the Premier League table and the busy Christmas period of fixtures could well be key.

Nuno has stiffened the Hammers’ resolve and they have only lost one of their last six games.

Improving at the London Stadium will be a focus for Nuno as the club have the second worst home record in the Premier League this season.

The Hammers are at home for their next fixture and will play host to an in-form Aston Villa side.