Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland international Alan Rough feels that some of the Rangers players are now playing not to be shown the exit door in the approaching January transfer window.

Danny Rohl’s arrival saw Rangers’ form improving and they quickly wrote a draw against Falkirk off as a blip when beating Kilmarnock 3-0 on Saturday night.

The Falkirk draw though did cause more questions about just how strong the squad is and one former top flight star thinks the group is in need of major surgery despite spending heavily in the summer window.

Rough has previously admitted that he believes that new Rangers boss Rohl will be ruthless in the upcoming window by offloading players who do not fit his style of football.

The former goalkeeper thinks that a lot of players in Rangers’ squad will now be questioning whether they will be in Rohl’s plans beyond January and added that they are now playing to not be offloaded.

Rough is of the view that if the German tactician is the right man for the Rangers job, then by now he should have a list on his desk with the names of players he does not want and added that Rohl will try to get rid of at least five or six players in the coming window.

“I think the players now know that January is coming up and if this manager, the new manager, is worth his salt, he will already have a sheet of paper on his desk with who he wants and who he does not want”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer (10:20).

Game Competition Ferencvaros (A) Europa League Hibernian (H) Scottish Premiership Hearts (A) Scottish Premiership Next three Rangers games

“The players who think, ‘well, is it going to be me or is it not going to be me? Am I going to be here?’ That is why I think you are finding now that a certain number of the Rangers players are playing for themselves.

“They are playing for their contract; they are playing for to not be the one who is going to be shown the door or asked to be shown the door in January, so that is what we are getting just now, but it would be certainly, if he can get a lot of them out of the door in January, you are talking about five or six.”

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel thinks that any of the five loanees at Ibrox in the form of Max Aarons, Mikey Moore, Nasser Djiga, Derek Cornelius and Jayden Meghoma would not be missed if their loan spells were ended mid-season.

Following a disastrous start to the campaign, Rangers parted ways with CEO Patrick Stewart and director of football Kevin Thelwell, which may well give Rohl even more power in the January transfer window.