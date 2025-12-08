Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Leeds United are tipped to find a problem if they make an approach to sign Como’s Martin Baturina in January as the Italian side have blocked any move for the Croatian.

Under Daniel Farke, Leeds have shown signs of improvement and the German could be in a strong position to demand reinforcements in January.

Leeds faced Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their last three matches, giving each of them a serious run for their money.

Even though they were beaten by Manchester City, Leeds managed to defeat Chelsea and played out a frenetic 3-3 draw against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

January business could still be crucial for Leeds as they try to avoid relegation and thoughts have turned towards that front.

Their business over the summer has been criticised and one former Leeds star insisted the club simply did not give Farke the players he needed.

Leeds are keen on snapping up Como’s Baturina in the new year and the Croatian has not been clocking the game time he would have liked in Italy.

Club Years Dinamo Zagreb 2021-2025 Como 2025- Martin Baturina’s career history

The Yorkshire giants are suggested to have already made ‘initial approaches’ to explore a deal for Baturina ahead of the window opening.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, ‘the problem for the English’ is that Como still believe in Baturina and feel he will become a key man for them.

Even though Baturina has been given only one league start following his €17m move from Dinamo Zagreb, Cesc Fabregas’ side still trust in his qualities and do not want to sell.

As such, Como have already blocked any idea of a January move for the player.

Baturina is primarily an attacking midfielder, but he can play out wide as a winger and also has 15 senior caps for Croatia.

With the World Cup next summer, Baturina will want regular game time and Leeds may need to bank on the player’s will to convince Como to do business.

Leeds will be sure to keep track of Baturina in the coming weeks despite Como’s stance.

The Croatian’s talents have long been appreciated by English sides and Arsenal looked closely at him in 2023.