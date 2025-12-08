Jasper Wax/Getty Images

Southampton boss Tonda Eckert has insisted Saints must be prepared for what the January transfer window throws up.

Saints announced the permanent appointment of Eckert as manager a day before the 3-1 Championship win at home against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Eckert had initially taken over as interim boss at St. Mary’s when Will Still was sacked in early November, and won four out of five games in charge.

The positive results under Eckert have helped Southampton climb to eleventh in the league table after 19 games, just three points off the playoff spots, recovering from a dismal start under Still, who left after just two wins in 13 league matches.

The German’s potential appointment as permanent boss was met with varying opinions earlier in the season, with a former EFL star rallying for Eckert.

The January transfer window could well provide a real test for Eckert as clubs come knocking for Southampton players and he tries to strengthen.

Now the boss has confirmed talks around the incoming January transfer window and stressed the importance of a good relationship between the manager and the recruitment department.

Eckert further added he is happy with his current squad, but stated that the club must to be prepared for anything in January.

Game Competition West Brom (H) Championship Norwich City (A) Championship Coventry City (H) Championship Southampton’s next three games

“We talk more or less on a daily basis and it’s so important we have a connection between the manager and recruitment”, Eckert said at a press conference.

“I’m very happy with the squad for the moment, but we still need to be prepared for everything.”

Southampton splashed the cash to back Still in last summer’s transfer window, bringing in replacements for a long list of departed players.

A former EFL star headlined the main cause of concern for the new Saints permanent boss, expressing concern over goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s abilities and it remains to be seen if Eckert is of the same view.

Southampton play West Brom at home on Tuesday evening and will aim to continue their impressive run of form ahead of the winter transfer window.

Eckert will also be desperate to see no form drop-off now he has the job on a permanent basis.